As cases rise, states say they’ll work with Biden on virus

As the coronavirus keeps spreading faster, President-elect Joe Biden is calling for coordination with states, something that officials and public health experts say has not been strong enough so far. States are calling for help with testing and contact tracing, as well as making sure there’s enough protective gear and shoring up budgets. Democratic state officials are welcoming a science-based approach from the president-elect. While some Republican governors aren’t ready to agree that Biden won last week’s elections, some are imposing more restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.