British queen offers condolences to Eta storm victims

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has offered condolences to people in Mexico and Central America affected by the devastating storm Eta. In a message to the leaders of Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama and Nicaragua on Monday, the queen lamented “the tragic loss of life and destruction,” caused by the storm. Eta initially hit Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane before wreaking havoc around Central America, where authorities are still surveying the damage after days of torrential rain. Official death tolls put the number of dead at least 68 people, but hundreds more are missing.