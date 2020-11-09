Carfentanyl: “100 times more potent than fentanyl”

(WBNG) -- Health officials in Steuben County have identified a dangerous opioid substance, carfentanyl, in their community. Broome County health experts have not seen it here at home, but say that it's still extremely important to take preventative measures.

According to local health officials, carfentanyl is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, and 10,000 times more potent than morphine. Health officials are concerned about drugs, such as heroin, being laced with the synthetic opioid.

Since the drug has been spotted in New York State, the Broome County Health Department says they are constantly working to monitor and help those with a substance use disorder.

"Everyone is struggling with the pandemic, being isolated from others," said BCHD Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator Marissa Knapp. "Check on those you love that have a substance use disorder. If you are a person with a substance use disorder, we care about you, we want to make sure you have a narcan kit available."

Health officials recommend that everyone takes part in narcan training. Due to the pandemic, those training sessions are being held virutally. For more information on where you can learn to administer narcan, head over to the health department's website.