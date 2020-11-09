Enjoy the nice weather. Changes are coming!

MONDAY: Sunny. Record high: 66 1975, 2009. High 72 (68-74) Wind SSW 3-8 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear early. Becoming partly cloudy. Low 48 (46-50) Wind S 3-8 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 70 (66-72) Wind SSW 5-10 mph

High pressure will give us some beautiful weather. Sunny skies today with clear skies becoming partly cloudy tonight.

Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday as a cold front approaches. Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night with showers after midnight.

The cold front will come through Wednesday. This will give us a better chance of rain and showers. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Temperatures will still be mild, but we will be turning cooler.

Mostly cloudy with a few early showers. Temperatures will be cooler, more seasonable. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday and Saturday. We'll have another round of showers Sunday as a low tracks through the Great Lakes. There could be some snow flakes mixing with the showers.

