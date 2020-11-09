Government Plaza Thanksgiving Food Drive to begin soon

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- State Senator Fred Akshar, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Binghamton Mayor Rich David have once again partnered up to put on the Government Plaza Thanksgiving Food Drive for CHOW.

The food drive challenges community members and government employees at the city, county, and state levels to donate non-perishables to help out those in need.

Starting Nov. 16 to 20 donations barrels will be placed in the lobbies of the State Office Building, County Office Building and Binghamton City Hall.

Donations can be made at each location between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In 2019, Feeding America projected that 25,000 people were food insecure in Broome County, that number is expected to rise in 2020.

"They're projecting that because of the pandemic that number is going to rise to above 35,000." said Director of CHOW Les Aylesworth. "When you look at that number, that's a massive jump, so events like this are absolutely necessary. We need food and the community needs food."

According to CHOW in Broome County, one of eight individuals and one out of five children are food insecure.

For those who dont have the time to grocery shop or are unable to drop off a physical donation, CHOW also takes monetary donations.

CHOW says that for every $1 donated, they are able to distribute five meals to those in need.

If you wish to donate, click here.