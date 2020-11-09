Gunfire wounds 2 teens at basketball court, 3rd shot in back

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say gunfire in different parts of northeast Philadelphia wounded two juveniles at a basketball court and another youth shot in the back. Police say the first shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday inside a basketball court near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport. A 16-year-old was hit in the leg and arm and a 13-year-old was hit in the shoulder. Both were listed in stable condition at hospitals. Shortly after 7 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood, a 17-year-old youth was shot in the back. He was listed in stable condition at a hospital. No arrests were reported in either case.