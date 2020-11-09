Hancock Central School District goes remote this week

HANCOCK (WBNG) -- The Hancock Central School District will be operating remotely starting Monday, Nov. 9.

The remote model will run until Friday, Nov. 13.

The district's website does not explain why the decision was made, but according to the New York State coronavirus school report card, a COVID-19 case reported on Nov. 6 at the Hancock Jr./Sr. High School.

Anyone with questions regarding the closure is asked to reach out to the main office for more information.