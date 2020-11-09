Health secretary: Pennsylvania at critical point in pandemic

Pennsylvania’s top health official says the state is at a “critical point” in the pandemic. Dr. Rachel Levine, the state health secretary, is begging residents to wear masks, avoid congregating and take other simple preventative measures to slow the spread. Pennsylvania has reported more than 6,300 new virus cases over the past 48 hours. Cases are up more than 70% in the past two weeks, and Pennsylvania now has an average of nearly 3,000 new cases per day, according to The COVID Tracking Project. Levine said Monday the virus is spreading more rapidly than at any point since the beginning of the pandemic.