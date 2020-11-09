Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw all three of his touchdown passes after shrugging off a knee injury, rallying Pittsburgh to a 24-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and keeping the Steelers as the NFL’s only unbeaten team. Pittsburgh is 8-0 for the first time in the storied franchise’s history despite an upset bid from the Cowboys. Garrett Gilbert was the fourth different starting quarterback in five games for Dallas. His first career start ended up being a lift for an offense on a team that still lost its fourth straight game without Dak Prescott.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Sergio Santos and Cory Burke both scored and Philadelphia captured its first-ever Supporters’ Shield with a 2-0 victory over the New England Revolution. Philadelphia was in a tie with Toronto FC for the trophy heading into Sunday’s Decision Day. But Toronto fell 2-1 to the Red Bulls and Philadelphia finished with 47 points to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference and home-field advantage through the playoffs.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shane Buechele threw four touchdown passes, two to Tyler Page, and No. 18 SMU broke away from undermanned Temple 47-23. The game was pushed back from its original Thursday date while Temple dealt with virus-related issues. The Owls were missing 15 players who were in COVID-19 protocol. SMU led 20-16 before Buechele connected with Kylen Granson on a 24-yard TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Mustangs scored four touchdowns in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the period. SMU improved to 7-1. Temple is 1-4.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa competed 18 of 26 passes for 282 yards and three touchdown passes and Maryland beat Penn State 35-19. Rakim Jarrett caught five passes for 144 yards with a pair of touchdowns, Dontay Demus caught another, and Jake Funk added 80 yards rushing and a score for the Terps, who won for just the third time in the 44-game series and first since 2015. Sean Clifford completed 27 of 57 passes for 340 yards with two interceptions and three touchdowns for the Nittany Lions, who fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2001.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nick Patti had two touchdown runs, Kenny Pickett added a 10-yard TD run and Pittsburgh capitalized on short fields to defeat Florida State 41-17, snapping a four-game losing streak. Pickett returned to the starting lineup after missing two games due to an ankle injury. The senior completed 21 of 27 passes for 210 yards, connecting with freshman Jordan Addison a season-high 11 times for 127 yards.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals are making their pitch to President-elect Joe Biden. The Nats have invited Biden to toss out the ceremonial first ball next season on opening day. Washington is scheduled to host the Mets at Nationals Park on April 1. Biden last threw out a first ball as vice president, in 2009 when the Baltimore Orioles hosted the New York Yankees on opening day at Camden Yards. William Howard Taft began the tradition of presidents throwing out the first pitch in Washington in 1910. Since then, every sitting president except Donald Trump has thrown out a first pitch when Washington had a major league franchise.