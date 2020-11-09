Libya rivals start UN-led talks in Tunisia on political deal

GAMMARTH, Tunisia (AP) — Libya’s rival factions have begun much-awaited talks with a goal of drawing a roadmap to presidential and parliamentary elections. The talks, brokered by the United Nations, are being held at a hotel near Tunisia’s capital. The U.N. selected 75 delegates from Libya to take part in the six-day forum, starting Monday. The talks are aimed at ending the political chaos that engulfed the North African nation after the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moammar Gadhafi. But previous diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict have repeatedly collapsed. Oil-rich Libya is now split between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the country’s east.