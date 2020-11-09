Local League of Women Voters react to vice-president elect

VESTAL (WBNG) -- With new vice president-elect Kamala Harris, the League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga counties says it’s a long time coming.

The league says this moment is not only important to them, but to women voters across the country.

This historic moment helps their efforts to increase voting rights and ensure that women can hold political offices at the highest levels.

The league says they are very proud of their voting efforts they have made in New York state this election season.

Co-president Margaret Goodfellow says the league is very pleased to see Harris rise to this position in government.

“It’s a long time coming,” Goodfellow said. “You’ve seen those words repeated many times in the media and women around the country that it’s long overdue.”

Goodfellow also mentioned the league expects there will be an increase of women in every level of government going forward.