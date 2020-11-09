Low and moderate risk winter sports get green light from state officials

(WBNG) -- The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has confirmed with state officials that low and moderate risk winter sports are permitted to begin November 30.

During a conference call Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo deferred a question about winter sports to state budget director, Robert Mujica.

Mujica said they are "not inclined to go ahead with opening winter sports at this time."

NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas shared the following statement later in the day.

As seen in the Tweet, low and moderate risk sports include:

Gymnastics

Bowling

Indoor Track & Field (Section IV has postponed indefinitely)

Skiing

Swimming & Diving

High-risk sports include basketball, wrestling, hockey and cheerleading.

The Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC), Interscholastic Athletic Conference (IAC), and Midstate Athletic Conference (MAC) pushed all sports to 2021. The leagues anticipate the winter season beginning January 4.