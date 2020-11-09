Pennsylvania sees more than 234,000 COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) --The State of Pennsylvania announced over 6,000 new positive cases in the last two days on Monday.

This brings the state total to over 234,000 cases.

The Department of Health says they are seeing the highest number of case counts across the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Monday, there are 1,735 hospitalized patients. Last week, there were 1,267 patients.

However, the department says hospitals are not overwhelmed as of Monday.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says this is a call to action for Pennsylvania.

"We are at a critical point," Levine said. "We all need to take steps to prevent the spread of this virus. And if we don't we put ourselves, our families and our communities and our health systems at risk."

Levine also urged people to continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and download the COVID Alert PA app.