Sabers working to get in game shape ahead of the season

CONKLIN (WBNG) - The Susquehanna Valley girls basketball team is beginning to prepare for a season that is expected to begin January 4.

"For us it's awesome, it's been a really long seven months without basketball," said head coach Chad Freije. "To finally be back playing basketball it's a great feeling. Something we all needed and missed a little bit."

For coach Freije, his first goal for offseason workouts is about getting his team back in shape.

"We're trying to ease them back in for some of the drills and conditioning to get them where they need to be come January 4th," said Freije.

For sophomore Brynn Hogan and junior Kaelyn Roloson, they are excited to be back on the court in any way possible.

Both girls are three sport athletes which presents a new challenge this school year. They are adjusting to a new schedule, with practice for all three sports during the week.

"They have them on different days so it's been pretty easy to juggle them all," said Hogan.

"I like it even though it's a lot at once but it's good to get back," said Roloson.

On the court it's a whole new ballgame having to wear a mask for the entirety of practice.

"As long as we are still able to play its worth it," said Hogan.

"We're adapting to it, we are just glad we can be here," said Roloson.

With games hopefully right around the corner, the Sabers are doing whatever they have to do.

Today, state officials gave low and moderate risk sports the green light to begin. High-risk sports, including basketball have not been cleared by the state.