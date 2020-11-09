Some more beautiful weather!

Tonight: Clear, becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 4-8 mph. Low: 45 (42-48)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 70 (66-72)

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy and mild. 30% chance of showers. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 55 (53-58)

Forecast Discussion

High pressure will continue to bring us some beautiful warm weather! Tonight cloud cover will start to increase and lows will stay on the mild side for this time of year, in the upper 40s to near 50. Skies will be partly cloudy tomorrow as a cold front approaches the area. Highs will stay near 70 for tomorrow.

Showers will move in after midnight on Tuesday with the bulk of the rainfall coming on Wednesday as the cold front pushes through. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s for Wednesday, but will get cooler for the rest of the week after the front passes.

A few showers could linger into Thursday morning and we'll see some cooler temperatures with highs in the low 50s. Friday and Saturday bring some sun with highs near 50. The next chance for some precipitation comes Sunday and Monday as an area of low pressure moves toward our area. Highs to start next week will be near 50.