Suu Kyi’s party claims to have won majority in Myanmar polls

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s ruling National League for Democracy party has claimed it has won enough seats in Parliament to constitute an absolute majority. It made the claim Monday even though the state Union Election Commission has not yet completed releasing results from Sunday’s election. NLD party spokesperson Monywa Aung Shin claims the party has already secured more than the 322 seats needed to secure power and is projecting it may exceed its target of 377 seats. A victory by the NLD had been widely expected. Much of the party’s appeal is based on the popularity of its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi,