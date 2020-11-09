Tioga County to hold 2021 Budget meeting

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Legislature will hold a public meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the tentative 2021 Budget.

The Meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. inside the Hubbard auditorium at the Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main Street, Owego, NY.

The County Budget Officer will give a presentation on the plan and those in attendance will be able to ask questions.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance will be limited to the first 35 people.

If you aren't able to make it the meeting will be broadcast on Youtube and via ZOOM call. You can find information on how to access those services by clicking here.