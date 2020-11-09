Transit officials propose service cuts in wake of pandemic

Boston (AP) — Greater Boston’s transportation agency has proposed a series of public transit cuts that officials say are needed after ridership plummeted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year. Weekend commuter rail services, 25 bus routes, all ferry service, and subway service after midnight would be eliminated under the proposal unveiled Monday. Last month, the MBTA had 330,000 trips on an average weekday, down from the 1.26 million daily trips it had prior to the pandemic. Despite the drop in demand, the Metropolitan Bay Transportation Authority is still providing the same level of service — something officials said is unsustainable.