UN chief urges global fight against pandemic and hatred

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief is calling for a global fight on two fronts — one against the COVID-19 pandemic and the other against “the poison” of anti-Semitism and hatred of Muslims, migrants, refugees and many others. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says that even before the virus struck, there was a surge in anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim hatred, racism and other forms of discrimination. He points to “a steady stream of prejudice” from anti-Semitic assaults, harassment and vandalism to Holocaust denial and a guilty plea in a neo-Nazi plot to blow up a synagogue.“ Guterres spoke Monday after receiving an award from the World Jewish Congress.