Vestal United Methodist Church begins annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal United Methodist Church is holding their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive this month.

All proceeds will benefit the Our Lady of Sorrows food pantry.

Usually the drive is for church members -- but this year the church wanted to open it up to the community.

The church is asking for traditional Thanksgiving food like stuffing, gravy and corn.

Director of Connectional Ministries Linda Kobza says doing the drive is one of the safe ways the church can help the community.

“We normally do our collection inside,” Kobza said. “We are doing it in the trailer this year so people can come put them in the trailer. They can feel safe. It’s outside. We also don’t have them in our building.”

The drive ends on Nov. 22. The trailer is open Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

The church is also holding a free chicken and biscuit dinner on Nov. 15.