Another record breaking day

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy, warm. High 70 (66-72) Wind SSW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy. Late showers. 0-.05” 30% Low 54 (52-58) Wind S 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY, VETERANS DAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. Chance of a thunderstorm. .25-.75” 80% High 66 (62-68) Wind S 10-15 G25 mph

Skies will be mostly sunny today, and we'll have record setting temperatures again. We'll have partly cloudy skies tonight. As a cold front approaches, skies will become mostly cloudy and there will be a slight chance of showers late tonight.

The cold front will come through Wednesday. This will give us a better chance of rain and showers. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Temperatures will still be mild, but we will be turning cooler.

Mostly cloudy with a few early showers Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler, more seasonable. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday and Saturday.

We'll have another round of showers Sunday into Monday as a low tracks through Ontario There could be some snow flakes mixing with the showers.

