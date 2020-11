(WBNG) -- Broome County residents can expect to pay lower taxes in 2021.

The Broome County Legislature voted to approve the 2021 county budget which resulted in a small tax cut.

The legislature says it worked for months through the budget for justification of each budget line.

It says it will continue to monitor the financial situation in the county and will make the necessary adjustments as it transitions to the 2021 fiscal year.