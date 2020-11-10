Changes are coming!

Tonight: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers late. Wind: S 6-8 mph. Low: 55 (52-59)

Wednesday: Cloudy. 80% chance of rain. Wind: S 7-12 mph. High: 65 (62-68)

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers. Wind: N 4-8 mph. Low: 45 (42-48)

Forecast Discussion

High pressure remains in control today bringing us another record breaking day! Temperatures climbed into the 70s across the area. The old record high temperature for Binghamton was 65, and so far today we're up to 71, therefore breaking the record! We'll start to see some changes overnight as a cold front approaches the area. Temperatures tonight will stay on the mild side, in the 50s with increasing clouds.

The cold front will pass through tomorrow bringing us some rain. We'll see showers throughout much of the day, with rainfall totals ranging from about 0.5”-1.0” through Thursday morning. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out on Wednesday as well. Highs will be in the 60s.

A few showers linger into Thursday morning, then high pressure builds back in bringing us some pleasant, but cooler days. Highs will be near 50 for Thursday and Friday. For the weekend, Saturday looks dry with highs in the 40s, but we bring back the chance for some showers on Sunday. Overnight Sunday into Monday, we could see a few wet snowflakes mix in with the rain as lows dip into the 30s.

We'll start next week with a slight chance of showers on Monday, and partly sunny skies on Tuesday.