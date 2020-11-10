EU snubs Russia-backed event on returning refugees to Syria

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is refusing to take part in an international conference on the returning of refugees to Syria. The EU’s foreign policy chief said Tuesday that the bloc thinks the event is premature and that the first priority should be to make it safe for people to go back to the conflict-ravaged country. The two-day conference organized by Russia is set to begin on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin says large parts of Syria are relatively peaceful and that it’s time for the millions who fled to go home and help rebuild. United Nations and U.S. officials also have criticized the gathering. A Syrian official says the U.N. will participate as an observer.