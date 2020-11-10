Ex-Vatican envoy’s trial for sex assault begins without him

PARIS (AP) — A trial on sexual assault charges for the Vatican’s former ambassador to France has opened without him in Paris. Archbishop Luigi Ventura, 75, produced a doctor’s note saying it was too dangerous to travel from Rome to Paris in the midst of France’s resurgent coronavirus epidemic. Multiple men accused Ventura of groping and inappropriate touching. The Vatican last year lifted the ambassador’s diplomatic immunity, allowing for his trial to begin Tuesday. Ventura has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. The trial comes the same day the Vatican released a report into an influential American cardinal defrocked over sexual wrongdoing.