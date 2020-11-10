Florida cities mop up after deluge from Tropical Storm Eta

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Cities in South Florida mopped up after Tropical Storm Eta flooded some urban areas with a deluge that swamped entire neighborhoods and filled some homes with water that didn’t drain for hours. After striking Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane and killing nearly 70 people from Mexico to Panama, the storm swept over South Florida. Then it moved Monday into the Gulf of Mexico. Florida officials say the heavy rain damaged one of the state’s largest COVID-19 testing sites. Eta is the 28th named storm in a busy hurricane season and the first to make landfall in Florida.