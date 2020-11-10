Giants activate Hernandez from COVID-list, waive Ballentine

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have activated starting left guard Will Hernandez off the Reserve/COVID-19 list after missing two games. New York on Tuesday also waived cornerback Corey Ballentine, a sixth-round pick a year ago, and added wide receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis to the roster. Hernandez was placed on the Reserve/COVID list on Oct. 29, four days before a game against Tampa Bay. It ended his career-beginning streak of 39 consecutive starts. Rookie Shane Lemieux replaced him and played well. The Giants play at home on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.