New Hong Kong park shows ‘Jaws’ to socially distanced crowd

HONG KONG (AP) — A classic movie about a beach community slow to face the terror of a great white shark has entertained visitors at an outdoor park made for the coronavirus era. Hong Kong’s first socially distanced entertainment park opened to the public Tuesday with a screening of “Jaws.” The park named The Grounds has enclosed seating areas for two to four people spaced apart from their neighbors. Its variety of entertainment programs include live performances as well as the outdoor cinema. The park’s other health measures include online pre-registration, health declarations, temperature checks, mandatory face masks, and hand sanitizer at each entrance and exit.