Indigenous candidates’ wins in Congress give hope for change

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Internet access, health care and basic necessities like running water and electricity within Indigenous communities have long been at the center of congressional debates. But until recently, Congress hasn’t had many Indigenous members who were pushing for solutions and funding for those issues. Hope is growing after the Native delegation in the U.S. House expanded by two on Election Day. Wins by Cherokee member Yvette Herrell in New Mexico and Native Hawaiian Kai Kahele in Hawaii brought the number in Congress to six. Scholars say representation is progress and the product of efforts to put forth Indigenous candidates, increase voter turnout and Native communities flexing their political muscle.