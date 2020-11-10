KW Fitness holds its ‘Push Up for Veterans’ event virtually amid pandemic

VESTAL (WBNG) -- KW Fitness in Vestal held their 7th Annual Push Up for Veterans event live on their Facebook page Tuesday.

The fitness center felt it was still important to hold the event any way they could to help the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group amid the pandemic.

With the event being virtual, participants had few different ways they could get involved.

Participants could sponsor a KW staff member or client for their push ups, make a donation to the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group, or purchase a KW shirt or hat.

Co-Owner Mandy Webb says their clients could also send in a video of them doing their push ups.

“One of our clients is away and she still did her own push ups,” Webb said. “And [she] is donating per push up. We have a friend that’s a veteran who every year has participated and she did her own push ups on her lunch break.”

Webb says so far, they have raised about $4,000; Which is double their goal of $2,000.

"Just knowing that many people still support it even if they’re not physically here is really, really cool,” Webb said. “We’ve already gotten the recognition from the event from the past few years.”

Webb also mentioned that 90 cents for every dollar donated will benefit the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group.