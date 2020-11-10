Lawsuit challenging arrest of NYC transgender woman settled

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department must provide more training on protecting the rights of transgender people as part of a settlement of a civil rights lawsuit. The deal announced Tuesday also requires the city to pay Linda Dominguez $30,000 over allegations that the officers wrongly accused her of misrepresenting her identity. Dominguez says in her lawsuit that officers stopped her for being in a Bronx park after it was closed while she was walking home. Dominguez says officers referred to her by her masculine first name and as “he” and “him” and mocked her by using pink handcuffs on her.