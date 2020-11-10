Local leaders react to news Binghamton will be home to Mets affiliate

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Local leaders are reacting to the news that Binghamton will continue to be the home of a New York Mets' minor league affiliate.

In a news conference on Monday to introduce fans to the team's new owner, Steve Cohen, Mets' President Sandy Alderson said the team still plans to have a minor league team in the city. The Rumble Ponies were rumored to be axed by Major League Baseball to downsize its minor league teams.

Here is what local leaders are saying about today's news.

In a statement sent to 12 News, Senator Chuck Schumer said:

After over a year of advocating to preserve the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and working directly with the Mets and Major League Baseball (MLB) to ensure that MLB affiliated minor league baseball continues to be played in the Southern Tier, today is a monumental step in the right direction and nothing short of a home run for the Mets, Rumble Ponies and baseball fans throughout the region. The Rumble Ponies have done a tremendous job weaving themselves into the very fabric of Binghamton. That rich history will be unbroken and the love for the game can continue to be discovered and nurtured right here in the Carousel Capital. I have and will continue to work closely with the Mets, including their new owner Mr. Cohen, all local leaders and stakeholders to step up to the plate and ensure a successful season of our national pastime in Binghamton.

State Senator Fred Akshar had this to say:

This is welcome news for our community, and my sincere thanks go out to new Mets owner Steve Cohen and President of Baseball Operations Sandy Alderson. This couldn’t happen without strong commitments, investments and cooperation at the state and local level with our local partners Binghamton Mayor David and Rumble Ponies owner John Hughes. A true team effort that I'm proud to be a part of. On behalf of our community I can’t wait to see baseball return once again when this pandemic is hopefully far behind us.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi said the following in a statement:

News of affiliated, minor league baseball in Binghamton is a home run for this community. With consolidation across the minor leagues putting us behind in the count, this community dug in, never gave up and worked together to preserve baseball in Binghamton. Stopping America’s pastime from becoming a thing of the past in Binghamton was a team effort and hopefully, after we defeat this virus, we will all be together for Opening Day in Binghamton next year.

County Executive Jason Garnar tweeted his excitement.

"Great news for Broome County!" he said.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David said:

I thank Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson for valuing this community's long history of support for New York Mets baseball. Binghamton has been affiliated with the Mets for nearly three decades. Our relationship will only grow with Mr. Cohen's new ownership and vision.

By working with Senator Fred Akshar and Rumble Ponies owner John Hughes, we made critical ivestments in NYSEG Stadium to make it a first-class player developement and fan-friendly facility. Had we not made those upgrades, there is no doubt Binghamton would not have an affiliated minor league franchise in 2021.

Baseball fans and all city residents should celebrate today's news. This is a win for Binghamton.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo said it was great news.

"The Rumble Ponies will stay in Binghamton," she tweeted. "The team means so much to our community. Can't wait to get back to the ballpark next season! #LetsRumble."

