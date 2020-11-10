Modi’s party, allies leading vote in India’s Bihar state

PATNA, India (AP) — India’s ruling party and its allies are rallying ahead in a key state election seen as a barometer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic downturn. India’s election commission showed that Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and his regional ally were leading in 123 seats of Bihar state’s 243-seat legislature. A coalition opposing the incumbent alliance was trailing with 113 seats. Modi’s second term has been marked by a tanking economy, widening social strife, protests against discriminatory laws and the pandemic. The challenger in Bihar made employment for youth its main election promise in the state where the unemployment rate is nearly double the national average.