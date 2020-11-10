Posts falsify ties between election tech firm and Democrats

False claims are spreading online about an election tech company this week after many social media users interpreted a clerk’s error in Michigan as vote-rigging because it wrongly favored Joe Biden before being fixed. Posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram claim without evidence that prominent Democrats have deep ties to Dominion Voting Systems, the company that supplies election equipment to Michigan and at least 30 states nationwide. Claims that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and the Clinton Foundation have interest or influence in Dominion are all unsubstantiated. Dominion did not respond to a request for comment on these claims.