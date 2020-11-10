Russian peacekeepers go to Nagorno-Karabakh to bolster truce

MOSCOW (AP) — A dozen planes filed with Russian peacekeepers are headed for Nagorno-Karabakh, hours after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to halt fighting over the separatist region. There were signs this cease-fire would hold where others hadn’t. The truce came after significant advances by Azerbaijani forces that the Nagorno-Karabakh leader said made it impossible for their side to carry on. But it angered many Armenians, who stormed government buildings overnight, and protested again Tuesday morning. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. The most recent round of fighting erupted in late September. Several cease-fires announced over the past six weeks crumbled almost immediately, but the current agreement appeared to be holding.