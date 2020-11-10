Tally may bring challenges under Pennsylvania recount rules

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania counties are grinding through ballot counting after a high-turnout election that tested a new vote-by-mail law and prompted some Republicans to doubt its results. Preliminary counts are due at the close of business Tuesday from counties to the Department of State. those counts don’t have to be complete. But they will be watched for how they might affect the presidential race numbers. They also may lead voters to ask officials to recount the tallies in their local precincts. Democratic candidate Joe Biden currently holds a 46,000-vote margin. That’s too wide a gap for Republican President Donald Trump to qualify for a mandatory recount.