Tioga County’s tentative 2021 budget by the numbers

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga County held a briefing to discuss their preliminary 2021 budget at the Dougherty County Office Building on Main Street in Owego today.

Officials say the pandemic continues to be a tough financial hurdle for the county to clear. They say they have been hit hard by decreased sales tax revenue and less money coming in from Tioga Downs. They say they are also dealing with a drop in state aid coming from Albany.

As a result officials say they've continued to make cuts to make up for the losses, retaining the 10 percent reduction in non salaried and non mandatory expenditures that has marked the pandemic period.

They have also cut spending in other areas resulting in a 3.87% decrease in the total budget. That drops the county's total expenditures from $86,200,968 in 2020 to $82,866,808 in 2021.

Anticipated revenue meanwhile has decreased from 58,599,043 in 2020 to $52,597,340 in 2021. Officials continue to stress that much of the drop is a result of the pandemic.

This leaves a deficit gap of $30,269,469, which drops to $5,320,747 after applying the tax levy. Budget Officer Jackson D. Bailey II says this will be made up for by dipping into the county's reserves.

The tax levy will increase of 1.19% this coming year, but this is less than the 10 year average of 1.69% and less than the 2.15% hike between 2019 and 2021.

Bailey says the county was able to avoid making cuts to any community services with the exception of the curbside recycling program, but stresses that as the pandemic progresses this will become more difficult to maintain.

"With the challenges of the reduction in state aid and sales tax the county is trying to buffer these reductions and maintain these same services tax payers receive but going forward this could be challenging and they could see reductions in services," he said.

The county's decision to scrap their curbside recycling program continued to be a hot topic of discussion among community members at the meeting, with multiple people taking the podium to suggest alternatives to scrapping the program.