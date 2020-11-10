Trump loyalists get top Pentagon jobs after Esper firing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three staunch loyalists to the president have been named to top defense jobs just a day after President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Among them is a former Fox News commentator who failed to get through Senate confirmation because of offensive remarks he made, including about Islam. The abrupt changes sent reverberations through the Pentagon as nervous civilian and military personnel waited for the next shoe to drop. And they fueled worries of a wider effort to drum out anyone considered not loyal enough to Trump.