China denounces US sanctions over Hong Kong crackdown

BEIJING (AP) — China has denounced new U.S. sanctions against four Chinese officials over a crackdown on political rights in Hong Kong, saying such actions “grossly interfere in China’s internal affairs.” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Tuesday the U.S. move violated the “basic norms governing international relations” and called on Washington to withdraw the sanctions. A statement issued by the U.S. State Department on Monday said the four would be banned from traveling to the U.S. and would have any assets in the country blocked. It said that was a response to the parts they’d played in implementing the territory’s sweeping national security law, seen as heavily restricting free speech and opposition politics.