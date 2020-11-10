Venison wanted: how Pennsylvania hunters can help feed those in need

(WBNG) -- More important this year than ever before, Pennsylvania hunters can help feed the hungry across the state.

The state's Department of Agriculture has partnered with Hunters Sharing the Harvest, an organization that helps hunters donate venison to PA food banks. Last year, the group helped distribute more than 800,000 meals to Pennsylvania families in need.

Started in 1991, Hunters Sharing the Harvest uses three groups to help feed the hungry: the hunters who provide the venison, the processors who help clean and package the meat, and the food banks who distribute it.

Pennsylvania's Secretary of the Department of Agriculture said if it weren't for this program, thousands of families would go hungry this winter.

"I think it's fair to assume the food banks would not be in a position to afford purchasing this high quality protein if it weren't for the resources raised by the Hunters Sharing the Harvest but also the contributions that we make," Russell Redding told 12 News Tuesday.

For more information on how to donate venison or to sign up to receive the meat, click here.