Volunteers work to remove invasive species from Apalachin marsh, protecting wildlife and landscape

TOWN OF OWEGO (WBNG) -- It may be one of Tioga County's best kept secrets. In between the east and westbound lanes of Route 17 is a nature preserve called the Apalachin Marsh. It is filled with walking trails and scenic wetlands.

You can access it through a tunnel on Route 434 just past Hilton Road if you're driving in from Binghamton, or just after Bud's Place if you're coming from Owego.

The marsh is protected by the Waterman Conservation Center and today volunteers were busy with an important project.

They have been working to remove an invasive plant species called Burning Bush which experts say is taking over the lanscape.

Frank Adomshick, Trail Steward for the Waterman Center says that while Burning Brush is a popular and award winning landscaping plant, they can be detrimental in the wild.

"Any type of berry or bush that would be more beneficial to wildlife are out competed by these, and some of these bushes even release their own chemicals to be a self preserving type of thing so they'll actually kill other native plants," he said.

He says they are removing the plants by the roots as an experiment to see if they return. If the experiment is successful they will complete the rest of the marsh and then move on to other Waterman protected properties.

The crew will be out working the rest of the week, starting each day at 10 a.m. and say anyone looking to help out is welcome to volunteer.