Why health officials believe the spike in Tioga County will increase over the next few months

(WBNG) -- As the temperatures get colder and more people head indoors, Tioga County health officials fear coronavirus cases will continue to rise.

The county's public health department told 12 News Tuesday the latest spike in cases began roughly a month ago. Since then, the county has seen days of more than 20 and even 30 new cases in a day, a high amount for a county with a population below 50,000.

Senior Public Health Educator Kylie Holochak said many people have tested positive with only mild or even no symptoms at all recently. She said as we get closer to cold and flu season, people need to be careful that even if they only have mild symptoms it could still potentially be COVID-19.

She told 12 News she expects cases to continue to rise throughout the fall and winter as our behaviors change.

"We're seeing a lot of community spread at this time, again we've got movement, we've got kids back in school, a lot of people are back at work where again back in the spring, most people were kind of stationary," Holochak said. "They were at home, during the summer people were outside. They're gathering indoors again, school is back in session so that definitely is a huge thing."

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Holochak recommends people continue to socially distance, wear a mask, and not to go into the public if they feel sick, even with extremely mild symptoms.