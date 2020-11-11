AP Explains: Election’s validity intact despite Trump claims

The U.S. presidential election was not tainted by widespread voter fraud or irregularities in how ballots were counted, despite a huge effort by President Donald Trump to prove otherwise. In refusing to concede the election, Trump claims that he would have won were it not for “illegal” votes counted in several states that he lost or where he is currently trailing. Trump and his allies have repeated specious claims that don’t have proof or have been rejected by the courts. Nonpartisan investigations of the 2016 election and previous elections have found that voter fraud is exceedingly rare.