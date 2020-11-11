World shares post modest gains with focus on virus recovery

Shares have opened higher in Europe after gains in most Asian markets driven by hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine may hasten a return to normal for the global economy. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London and Tokyo but slipped in Hong Kong and Shanghai. New Chinese regulations focused on technology companies pulled shares in companies like Alibaba and Tencent sharply lower. Overnight, the S&P 500 dipped 0.1%, while the Nasdaq fell 1.4% on weakness for Big Tech stocks. Treasury yields and oil, meanwhile, held onto their big gains from a day earlier or added some more amid increased confidence in the economy.