Catholic Charities of Broome County announce ‘Thanks4Giving’ drive

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Catholic Charities of Broome County announced their 23rd annual "Thanks4giving" Turkey Drive Wednesday.

A Catholic Charities van will be parked outside the Vestal Walmart to collect drive up donations.

The drive will run from Nov. 16 to the 20 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

They are asking for turkeys, non-perishable foods and monetary donations.

Last year the organization helped distribute six thousand meals throughout Broome County.

Executive director Tonya Brown says they need help due to the financial strain the pandemic has left on many Broome County families.

“Our goal this year is to provide happy thanksgivings, put food on tables to allow people at least a day to be able to thankful for what they actually have,” Brown said.