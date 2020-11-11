Chanel Miller’s memoir wins prestigious book award

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Chanel Miller is among the winners of a prestigious book award for her soul-bearing memoir, where she reclaims her identity after being known as an anonymous victim of a highly publicized sexual assault. The Dayton Literary Peace Price announced Wednesday that Miller’s “Know My Name” memoir as the winner of its nonfiction award. Alice Hoffman’s “The World That We Knew,” a novel that explores love and resistance amid the Holocaust, won the fiction award. Hoffman’s novel follows three women in 1941 Berlin where they are shadowed by evil. Inspired by the 1995 Dayton Peace Accords that ended the war in Bosnia, the prize celebrates the power of literature to foster peace, social justice and understanding.