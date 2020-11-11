How to dispose properly of PPE

(WBNG) -- This past weekend the Riverbank Clean Up held it's 30th annual cleanup and while it was a successful day, organizers pointed out that they did find some PPE, like masks, lying on the ground.

Reports worldwide say that more people are improperly disposing of their masks and gloves, which has contributed to overall waste and polluted some oceans and beaches.

So, how do you properly dispose? Environmental officials here in Broome County say it's simple: just throw your mask or gloves in the trash can.

They say it's important to correctly dispose, so we don't contribute to waste and keep the community clean.

They add that they anticipate startups are already looking into how to create biodegradable PPE, but for now, they say, to throw away your masks and gloves properly in the trash.