Maine-Endwell High School extends remote learning due to another COVID-19 case

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Maine-Endwell High School is extending their remote learning by two days after another COVID-19 case was reported.

The district says the high school will be resume in-person learning on Thursday, Nov. 19. They say one of the reasons they must extend remote learning, is due to faculty availability.

The last day of attendance for the student who tested positive was on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The district says contact tracing is complete and all students and staff have been notified if quarantine is necessary.

The district notified the community on Wednesday, Nov. 4, saying the high school would go remote through Monday, Nov. 16.

They say they are working with the Broome County Health Department to figure out proper procedures for staff and students regarding quarantining and testing. The district is assisting the health department with a contact tracing investigation.