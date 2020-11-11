No. 4 Virginia picked as ACC favorite ahead of No. 9 Duke

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Fourth-ranked Virginia is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference race. The league released its preseason picks Wednesday after voting from 155 media members. It marked the first time since the 1982-83 season that the Cavaliers start the year as the ACC favorite. Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers were picked first on 97 ballots to finish ahead of ninth-ranked Duke. No. 21 Florida State was third and No. 16 North Carolina was fourth. In addition, North Carolina senior Garrison Brooks was picked as preseason player of the year. Florida State’s Scottie Barnes was picked as preseason freshman of the year.