Police arrest Binghamton man on felony weapon, drug charges

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Police in Johnson City arrested one person on weapon and drugs charges on Nov. 7.

The Johnson City Police Department says 25-year-old Patrick Oliver Jr. of Binghamton was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; a class C felony, criminal possession of marijuana in the 4th degree; a misdemeanor, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, a misdemeanor.

Oliver Jr. was also charged with traffic infractions.

Police say Oliver Jr. was riding a motorcycle with an expired registration. He was spotted by a member of the village's community action team on Harrison Street near Grand Avenue around 3 p.m.

That was the second time he was spotted on the motorcycle that day; Police say Oliver Jr. had gotten away from an officer earlier.

Police say marijuana, a tan wax that tested positive for THC and a loaded handgun were found with him.

They also noted he does not have a valid motorcycle license.

He was later taken to the Broome County Jail.